Jnanpith awardee M T Vasudevan Nair critically ill

Kozhikode : Renowned 91-year-old Jnanpith awardee and one of Kerala’s most celebrated literary figures, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, is critically ill and undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, accordingto his close friend, M.N. Karissery. A medical board has been constituted, and a team of specialists is closely monitoring the veteran writer and filmmaker’s condition. “I visited him this morning. He is in intensive care, and his condition is serious. He has been in and out of the hospital recently. His wife and daughter are by his side,” said Karissery. Popularly known as MT, Nair has been battling health issues in recent weeks, including breathing diffi-culties and cardiac complications.

Nair, a Padma Bhushan awardee, has left an indelible mark on Malayalam literature and cinema. He has won four National Film Awards for screenplay and directed seven films while scripting about 54 films. His screenplays, now available in book form, are regarded as essential reading for aspiring filmmakers. Over the years, Nair has been honoured with numerous accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akad-emi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and O.N.V. Literary Award.