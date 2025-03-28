JSW Foundation inaugurates school building

Sambalpur: Ina significant move to enhance educational infrastructure and foster community development, JSW BPSL Sambalpur Works through its CSR arm JSW Foundation, inaugurated a school building at Thelkoloi High School in Rengali block of Sambalpur.

The newly constructed building was inaugurated by Anil Kumar Singh, President and Whole Time Director of JSWBPSL, in the presence of Neelam Singh, President of Akanksha Ladies Club; J P Singh, Vice President & Head HR; Manoj Singh, Vice President - Admin; Mihir Kumar Mishra, AVP - Civil and Vishal Raj, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Satya Narayan Agarwal, Chairman of Rengali block; Abanti Nayak, Sarpanch of Thelkoloi; members of Thelkoloi Panchayat; Golbadan Pradhan, President of School Management Committee, committee members and school students were also present.

In his address, Anil Kumar Singh emphasised the importance of strong educational infrastructure in shaping future generations and reiterated JSW Foundation’s commitment to creating a conducive learning environment. He highlighted the significance of community-driven initiatives in achieving this goal.

Abanti Nayak expressed her gratitude towards JSW BPSL and JSW Foundation for their steadfast dedication to community enhancement. She acknowledged their continuous efforts in improving educational and social infrastructure, noting the positive impact on the region.

This initiative underscores JSW BPSL’s unwavering commitment to sustainable community development, providing better learning spaces for students and contributing to a brighter future for the region.