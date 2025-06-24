Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
JSW Steel gets Kalinga award
The JSW Steel’s Nuagaon Mine in Odisha has been awarded the prestigious Kalinga Environmental Excellence National Award 2024
Bhubaneswar: The JSW Steel’s Nuagaon Mine in Odisha has been awarded the prestigious Kalinga Environmental Excellence National Award 2024, attaining a 4-star rating in acknowledgment of its consistent commitment to ecological sustainability and environmental preservation.
The award was presented during the 10th National Conclave on Environment, Energy & Climate Change on Saturday in Bhubaneswar. The award was received by Ram Shankar Sharma, Head of Mines Operations and Projects at JSW Steel-Odisha, accompanied by the company’s environment team. This accolade highlights the mine’s outstanding adherence to responsible mining practices, environmental regulations and sustainable development principles.
The conclave brought together esteemed policymakers, industry leaders and environmental scholars to discuss pressing environmental challenges and innovative solutions. Focused on the theme “Actions to End Plastic Pollution Globally,” the event included sessions on net-zero emissions, decarbonisation, regulatory frameworks and energy efficiency.
Among the dignitaries in attendance were Uma Nanduri, IFS (Member Secretary, Odisha Pollution Control Board), Nihar Ranjan Sahoo (Chief Environmental Engineer, SPCB), P K Merkap, IFS (retired) (Former PCCF, Government of Rajasthan and Chairperson, Odisha State Food Commission), Jaya Krushna Panigrahi (Working President, Orissa Environmental Society), and Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda from Uganda, among others.
The conclave also spotlighted outstanding initiatives in corporate social responsibility, energy conservation and environmental governance by the participating organisations.