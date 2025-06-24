JSW Steel gets Kalinga award

Bhubaneswar: The JSW Steel’s Nuagaon Mine in Odisha has been awarded the prestigious Kalinga Environmental Excellence National Award 2024, attaining a 4-star rating in acknowledgment of its consistent commitment to ecological sustainability and environmental preservation.

The award was presented during the 10th National Conclave on Environment, Energy & Climate Change on Saturday in Bhubaneswar. The award was received by Ram Shankar Sharma, Head of Mines Operations and Projects at JSW Steel-Odisha, accompanied by the company’s environment team. This accolade highlights the mine’s outstanding adherence to responsible mining practices, environmental regulations and sustainable development principles.

The conclave brought together esteemed policymakers, industry leaders and environmental scholars to discuss pressing environmental challenges and innovative solutions. Focused on the theme “Actions to End Plastic Pollution Globally,” the event included sessions on net-zero emissions, decarbonisation, regulatory frameworks and energy efficiency.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Uma Nanduri, IFS (Member Secretary, Odisha Pollution Control Board), Nihar Ranjan Sahoo (Chief Environmental Engineer, SPCB), P K Merkap, IFS (retired) (Former PCCF, Government of Rajasthan and Chairperson, Odisha State Food Commission), Jaya Krushna Panigrahi (Working President, Orissa Environmental Society), and Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda from Uganda, among others.

The conclave also spotlighted outstanding initiatives in corporate social responsibility, energy conservation and environmental governance by the participating organisations.