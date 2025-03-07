Jumbo walks on highway

Jajpur: Traffic movement between Jaraka and Barabati stretch on NH-16 was disrupted for nearly an hour on Wednesday as a wild elephant walked on the highway.

Panic gripped people on NH-16 from Gokarneswar temple to Jaraka bazaar following the movement of the wild elephant on the highway. Later, the elephant left the road and went towards agricultural fields.

The wild tusker strayed into the villages of Jajpur, Rasulpur and Dharmasala blocks in Jajpur district and destroyed vegetable crops.

People of Chainipur and Ganeswarpur villages in Jajpur block said they had spotted the wild elephant on Tuesday night.

When they chased away the animal by beating drums and holding up light, it went towards Baruan. People of Rajendrapur village in Rasulpur block said they spotted the wild tusker in their area in the early hours of Wednesday. The wild elephant destroyed vegetable crops in the areas and moved towards Dharmasala. It then entered Deuli village after crossing Gopalpur, Prathama Kandi and Barabati villages. Subsequently it marched towards Gokarneswar temple and reached National Highway No. 16 on Wednesday morning.

People of Jaraka, Deuli and Kumari villages stayed indoors and urged Forest department officials to chase away the elephant from the area as soon as possible.

The elephant reportedly strayed into the region from Tomka Reserve Forest in Jajpur district.

“We are trying to drive it away to its natural habitat in Tomka forest,” said a forest official. No loss of life or property has been reported, he said.