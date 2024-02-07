Live
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
Just In
Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh sworn in as new Orissa HC Chief Justice
Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Wednesday.
Bhubaneswar: Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Wednesday.
Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das administered the oath of office to Singh during a programme at the High Court in Cuttack.
The Supreme Court Collegium had earlier recommended Justice Singh’s name to the Central Government in November last year for appointment as the next Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court after former Chief Justice, Subhasis Talapatra retired from services on October 3, 2023.
Born on January 20, 1963, Justice Singh was enrolled as an advocate in 1990 after he obtained his LL.B. Degree from the University of Delhi (Campus Law Centre).
He was later designated as the senior advocate at Patna High Court in 2010.
Singh's area of practice was constitutional, service, criminal and arbitration matters.
He practiced law for around 22 years before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Patna in Bihar in 2012.