Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh sworn in as new Orissa HC Chief Justice

Bhubaneswar: Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Wednesday.

Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das administered the oath of office to Singh during a programme at the High Court in Cuttack.

The Supreme Court Collegium had earlier recommended Justice Singh’s name to the Central Government in November last year for appointment as the next Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court after former Chief Justice, Subhasis Talapatra retired from services on October 3, 2023.

Born on January 20, 1963, Justice Singh was enrolled as an advocate in 1990 after he obtained his LL.B. Degree from the University of Delhi (Campus Law Centre).

He was later designated as the senior advocate at Patna High Court in 2010.

Singh's area of practice was constitutional, service, criminal and arbitration matters.

He practiced law for around 22 years before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Patna in Bihar in 2012.