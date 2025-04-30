Justice Gavai appointed new CJI

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Tuesday appointed the next Chief Justice of India. He would enter the office of the CJI on May 14, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna retires.

The law ministry issued a notification announcing Justice Gavai's appointment as 52nd chief justice of India. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025," said the notification issued by the department of justice.

As per laid down procedure, his name was recommended by CJI Khanna on April 16 to the central government. Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and he would demit office on November 23 on attaining the age of 65 years.