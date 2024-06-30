Justice Mishra releases lawyer’s autobiography

Dhenkanal : The Orissa High Court judge, Justice Sashikanta Mishra, released an autobiography, ‘Mo Bhitere Mu,’ authored by eminent lawyer Bishnu Kalyan Mangaraj at old Zilla Parishad conference hall.

Sandhyatara Sahitya Sansad general secretary Sarat Mishra Bharadwaj, who reviewed the book, described it as a rare piece. Sarat said the book reflects practical experience of the author. Mangaraj wrote the case studies and how he had to pass through trying circumstances. He admirably shouldered his responsibilities with courage as a lawyer, father and an employee and at the same time fought against injustice and unfair practices by braving poverty.

Justice Mishra said a lawyer’s attitude and responsible submission win the impression of the court. Mangaraj’s trials and tribulations are described through different case studies. Mangaraj switched over to practising law after quitting his job where he had to encounter unfair practices and bossism. Starting on a low income, he scaled new heights amid a conflict of interest between ethics and real- life situations.



Addressing the gathering, Mangaraj spoke about his real-life situations reflected briefly in the book. Lawyers, writers, poets, district-level judges and magistrates were present.

