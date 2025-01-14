Kalagram showcases India’s rich heritage

Prayagraj: Visitors to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela can immerse themselves in an extraordinary cultural experience at Kalagram, a dedicated 10-acre cultural enclosure in the Nagavasuki area. Established by the Union Ministry of Culture, Kalagram show-cases India’s rich heritage through the 3Cs: Craft, Cuisines, and Culture, encompassing both tangible and intangible treasures. Joint Secretary Amita Prasad Sarabhai stated that Kalagram of-fers a platform for performing, visual, and literary arts, uniting ar-tisans, performers, and artistes from across India. Over 46 days, visitors can enjoy an immersive cultural journey featuring diverse experiences:

The story of Ganga Avtaran and Samudra Manthan in dedicated zones, exhibitions on the Kumbh’s historical and cultural aspects, artisan demonstrations, classical and folk per-formances, Satvik cuisines, and Astro Nights for celestial explo-ration.

A standout feature is the breathtaking Façade Entrance, measur-ing 635 feet wide and 54 feet high. Adorned with depictions of the 12 Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva consuming Halahal, it is a master-ful blend of intricate artistry and spiritual storytelling.

The Kalagram stage is equally captivating, with its backdrop in-spired by the Char Dham and giant Pattachitras created by Na-tional Award-winning artistes narrating the tales of Maa Durga and Ganpati. During the Mela, over 14,000 artistes will perform, including celebrities like AR Rahman, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hema Malini, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shreya Ghoshal, and many more. The festivities will begin with Shankar Mahadevan on January 16 and conclude with Mohit Chauhan.

Kalagram also features replicas of iconic temples Ganga Goda-vari Temple (Nashik), Kamakhya Mandir (Guwahati), and Dakshineswar Kali Temple (Kolkata). Seamless digital displays curated by institutions like the Archaeological Survey of India, Al-lahabad Museum, and the National Archives of India further en-rich the cultural narrative.

Kalagram is not just an exhibition; it is a celebration of India’s sacred heritage, blending craftsmanship, spirituality, and story-telling to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Whether through its awe-inspiring architecture, artisanal displays, or star-studded cultural nights, Kalagram stands as a testament to the unity and diversity of India’s cultural tapestry.

Officials say that the rush from two Telugu states would start after Sankranti festival.