Kamal Nath accuses BJP of ‘threatening’ Congress leaders in Chhindwara

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday accused the BJP of “threatening” and “pressuring” Congress leaders in the Chhindwara constituency.

“BJP is trying to pressure Congress leaders as raids are being conducted across the Chhindwara constituency. People in Chhindwara are aware of these happenings. They will give a befitting reply to BJP on April 19,” Kamal Nath said while addressing a poll rally in Pandurna.

He was referring to the search operation carried out by police at the residence of Pandurna's Congress MLA, Nilesh Uike.

The police searched the residence of Nilesh Uike over liquor storage which was allegedly to be distributed a day before the election.

On Monday, also visited Kamal Nath's residence in Chhindwara to interrogate his close aide RK Miglani in connection with an alleged obscene video of BJP candidate from Chhindwara, Vivek Banti Shahu.

“Chhindwara is not a constituency for me. I have given my entire life to the development of Chhindwara, which used to be one of the poorest districts. People have shown faith in me and I have made Chhindwara a model district,” Kamal Nath said.

Chhindwara, a tribal populated district bordering Nagpur (Maharashtra), has been a bastion of Kamal Nath who has won over a dozen elections since 1980.

Kamal Nath himself was elected MP for a record nine times while his son Nakul Nath won the Lok Sabha election in 2019. He is contesting his second election from the same seat.