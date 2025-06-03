Kannada Actor's Mother Challenges Daughter's Prolonged Custody Despite Court-Granted Bail

The mother of Kannada film actress Ranya Rao has approached the Karnataka High Court with a habeas corpus petition, questioning the legality of her daughter's ongoing imprisonment despite being granted bail in a major gold smuggling investigation. The petition seeks immediate clarification regarding the extended custody period and challenges the circumstances preventing the actress's release.

Ranya Rao received bail approval on May 20 from the Special Court for Economic Offences, yet remains behind bars due to additional charges filed under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act of 1974, commonly known as Cofeposa. This separate legal provision allows authorities to maintain preventive detention for individuals suspected of engaging in smuggling activities or actions that threaten foreign exchange conservation.

The actress was apprehended at Bengaluru airport on March 3 following allegations of attempting to transport 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. According to investigation reports, a thorough personal examination revealed gold bars strategically concealed around her waist and lower legs using medical bandages and tissues. Additional gold pieces and bars were discovered hidden within her footwear and clothing pockets. The confiscated gold, confirmed to be 24-carat quality, carries an estimated market value exceeding Rs 12.56 crore.

The Special Court for Economic Offences granted bail to both Ranya Rao and co-accused Tarun Kondaru Raju after requiring each defendant to provide two guarantors and execute bonds worth Rs 2 lakh. The bail conditions specifically prohibit international travel and mandate that neither accused engage in similar offenses. Justice Vishwanath C Gowdar approved the bail following the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's failure to submit required charge sheets within the legally mandated timeframe.

During recent court proceedings, Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamath informed the bench that formal objections had been submitted regarding the petition. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for June 18 to address the mother's legal challenge. The case highlights the complex intersection of multiple legal frameworks in high-value smuggling cases, where bail in one proceeding may not guarantee immediate release due to overlapping charges under different statutes.