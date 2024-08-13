Kanwar Marg: NGT forms high-powered joint panel to ascertain environmental damage

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered formation of a high-powered joint committee to ascertain the extent of environmental damage caused or may be caused on account of construction of the Kanwar Marg along the Upper Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh.



A Bench presided over by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava was considering an application filed before the green tribunal raising the issue of felling of trees in the process of construction of the 111-km-long Kanwar Marg from Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttarakhand border.

The NGT ordered that the panel comprising the Director, Forest Survey of India, senior scientist of at least Joint Secretary rank, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and Meerut District Magistrate, ascertain allegations in respect of illegal felling of trees; if an alternate route exists and if without unnecessary felling of trees some solution can be found.

“It will be open to the committee to interact with the local people to ascertain the correct position. Let this exercise be completed within a period of four weeks and a report be submitted before the Tribunal. The Chief Secretary, State of UP in the meanwhile will ensure that no illegal felling of trees takes place,” it ordered.

In its latest order, the NGT also directed to implead Survey of India as a respondent party and directed the Surveyor General to remain present virtually on the next date of hearing explaining the reason for non-compliance with the previous orders.

Taking cognisance of the allegations that trees were felled much beyond the permitted width along the Upper Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh for construction of the Kanwar Marg, the NGT had earlier directed the Survey of India to file the satellite image of the stretch under consideration showing the extent of trees which have been cut on both sides of the canal.

The green tribunal had ordered the state authorities to ensure that no illegal felling of trees takes place beyond the permitted 15/20 metres width of the proposed road.

The intervenors, represented by advocate Akash Vashishtha, claimed that a 5 metre kutcha road already existed on the right side of the canal but a separate 15/20 metres wide road was being constructed by illegal felling of trees.

Further, they alleged that though the permission was granted for construction of the road up to 15/20 metres but the trees have been cut up to the width of 40 metres.

Rebutting the allegations, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj and Additional Advocate General (AAG) Garima Prashad, representing the UP Government, submitted that the original width of the proposed road was 20 metres which at some places has been reduced to 15 metres to minimise the felling of trees.

The NGT decided to examine, suo motu, the issue of felling of more than 1 lakh trees and shrubs in the protected forest area of three forest divisions – Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar for construction of two lanes of the 111 km Kanwar Marg.

"If such a large number of trees are cut along the canal, the canal itself would disappear in another 4 years, as most of the other canals have, in West UP," said the application filed by intervenors, questioning the need for another road when there already exist three other major roads leading to Haridwar.

Further, they pointed out a 2010 report of Chief Conservator of Forests suggesting that if constructed the 8 lane Expressway would cause a lot of damage to the vegetation all along the canal and would definitely disturb the habitat of wildlife.

The matter is listed for further hearing on September 20.