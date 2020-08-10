Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recovers, discharged

Bengaluru : Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has recovered ''completely'' from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital here nine days after being admitted, the state government said.

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus. "After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital," an official statement said here. Later, the chief minister himself tweeted about his discharge.

"Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self- quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon," he said.







