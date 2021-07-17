Top
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa denied the rumours regarding his resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo/ANI)

Highlights

Speculation has been hot since Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

There is a discussion that CM Yediyurappa may resign from his post soon. According to sources, the reason behind the resignation has been cited as old age and ill health.

Yediyurappa on Saturday dismissed these reports and said that it is not true.



