Kashi craftsman creates Ram Temple's replica with gold, silver and diamonds

Varanasi: Kunj Bihari, a national award-winning hand craftsman from Kashi, who has expertise in Gulabi Meenakari, has crafted a replica of Shri Ram Temple with gold, silver, and diamonds in 108 days.

Gulabi Meenakari is included in GI and ODOP products.

A resident of Gai Ghat in Varanasi, Kunj Bihari claims that, for the first time, the replica of the Shri Ram Temple has been created using Gulabi Meenakari.

"It took 108 days to create this artwork. Gulabi Meenakari involves the use of gold and silver. The replica weighs approximately 2.5 kilograms, measuring 12 inches in height, eight inches in width, and 12 inches in length. It features gold, nearly one and a half kilograms of silver, and an uncut diamond placed on the spire. The temple consists of 108 parts. The replica of the temple also includes a golden idol of Ram Lalla", he said.

Kunj Bihari said that the work is blessed by Lord Ram himself, as earlier when attempts were made to build Shri Ram Temple using Gulabi Meenakari, the temple could not take shape. However, as soon as the work commenced with the invocation of Lord Shri Ram's name and listening to his devotional songs, the temple gradually took on its form through Gulabi Meenakari, he pointed out.

Kunj Bihari further said that presently, Gulabi Meenakari has gained international recognition owing to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and that it was his wish to hand over the replica to the Ram Temple through the them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath often present exquisite examples of 'Gulabi Meenakari' as gifts to foreign dignitaries in order to showcase the exceptional skills of Varanasi's artisans to the global audience.