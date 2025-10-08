Kashi Vishwanath Corridor spurs Rs 1.25 lakh crore economic boost; 25.28 crore visitors since inauguration

Lucknow, October 8: Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the mission of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham has elevated Uttar Pradesh’s economy to new heights. Since the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor by PM Modi in December 2021, over 25.28 crore devotees have visited Baba Vishwanath, providing the state’s economy with an estimated Rs 1.25 lakh crore boost.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwabhushan Mishra, said that the corridor’s construction has not only transformed Kashi’s image but also led to unexpected growth in economic activities across the state. Consistent inflow of devotees and tourists from different states of India and countries around the world is providing large-scale employment opportunities for local traders, shopkeepers, boatmen, priests, street vendors, and hotel businesses.

Under the Yogi government, the security environment in Uttar Pradesh has improved significantly. Road widening work, beautification of ghats, and excellent road connectivity from the airport to the Ganga ghats have attracted domestic and international tourists. This model of religious tourism has given UP a new identity at both national and international levels.

According to Professor Rajnath, an economist at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, tourists visiting Kashi Vishwanath Dham spend an average of over Rs 5,000 per person. Even using the conservative estimate of Rs 4,000–5,000 per visitor, approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore has flowed into the state economy over the past three and a half years. This influx is accelerating the development not only of Kashi but of the entire Purvanchal region.

Seventy percent of devotees visiting Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev Dham come from South India, and approximately 15 percent come from other states and districts. After visiting Kashi, these devotees often visit Vindhyavasini Dham, Tirthraj Prayag, Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Naimish, etc. This creates a ripple effect in the economy, further increasing the state’s GDP.

Vishwabhushan Mishra said that PM Modi’s vision and CM Yogi’s mission have created immense employment opportunities for millions in Kashi and surrounding areas. He added that the way Kashi, a city of religious and cultural significance, has set a new benchmark for development, it has become a model for the entire country.

The Yogi government is making religious tourism a powerful tool for development in the state. Development of places like Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya, and Vindhyachal is also being carried out at a fast pace. Following the example of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, religious towns are now being developed across the state.