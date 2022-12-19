Kashmir, Ladakh continue to reel under sub-zero temperatures

Cold and dry weather with sub-zero temperatures continued in Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday that same conditions were expected to continue.

"Cold dry weather with morning haze is expected to continue in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 3.1, Pahalgam minus 4.8 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Leh had minus 10.8.

Jammu had 7.4, Katra 7.8, Batote 3.3, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 1.2 as the minimum temperature.