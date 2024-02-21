Kashmir to rival Switzerland: PM

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the revocation of Article 370 was pivotal in fostering the comprehensive development of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting his government was committed to transforming the Valley into a tourist destination that could rival Switzerland.

Expressing his vision for a flourishing Jammu and Kashmir, Modi vowed to construct infrastructure to rival international destinations like Switzerland. "We have pledged a developed J&K and I have full faith that we will make Jammu and Kashmir more developed and fulfill all your dreams within the next few years...We will create such infrastructure in Kashmir that people will forget going to Switzerland," he said.

