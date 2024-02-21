Live
- YSRCP will not get even Oppn status, predicts Lokesh
- One more aspirant seeks TDP ticket for Chittoor LS
- DCA stops illegal manufacturing of drugs at Aspen Biopharma
- BJP govt accused of ruining institutions, democracy
- AP Inter Board makes arrangements for Intermediate exams, to release hall tickets today
- LS Polls: Mahabubnagar: Palpable tension among aspirants
- Pharmacovigilance centre holds seminar: Bid to spread awareness on enhancing patients’ safety
- Mangalagiri MLA Alla returns to YSRCP
- A host of activities take centre stage in harbour phase of MILAN-2024
- Jana Sena has strong idealogy of social justice and fights for people, says Reddy Appalanaidu
Just In
Kashmir to rival Switzerland: PM
Highlights
Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the revocation of Article 370 was pivotal in fostering the comprehensive development of Jammu and...
Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the revocation of Article 370 was pivotal in fostering the comprehensive development of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting his government was committed to transforming the Valley into a tourist destination that could rival Switzerland.
Expressing his vision for a flourishing Jammu and Kashmir, Modi vowed to construct infrastructure to rival international destinations like Switzerland. "We have pledged a developed J&K and I have full faith that we will make Jammu and Kashmir more developed and fulfill all your dreams within the next few years...We will create such infrastructure in Kashmir that people will forget going to Switzerland," he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS