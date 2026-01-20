Kashmiri youth visit Assembly under ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ plan

New Delhi: Agroup of 170 young participants from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday under the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme, aimed at strengthening national unity and encouraging youth participation in democratic processes.

The delegation included youth from Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar, and Pulwama and was part of the ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ initiative of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, implemented with the support of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the visit, officials of the Delhi Assembly Secretariat briefed the delegation on the functioning of the legislature and key reforms undertaken in recent years. The youth were informed that the Delhi Legislative Assembly has become the country’s first fully solar-powered legislature and that all House proceedings are conducted through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), making it a completely digital and paperless institution. Officials also outlined the vision of developing the Assembly as a centre of national cultural and heritage significance.

Participants were familiarised with core parliamentary procedures, including legislative debates, Question Hour, and the responsibilities of elected representatives in a democratic system. The briefing also covered the historical importance of the Assembly building, which once housed the Central Legislative Council during the British era and later served as the foundation of India’s Parliament. Following the transfer of the national capital from Kolkata to Delhi in 1911, the building was used as the temporary Central Secretariat.

The youth also learned about the contributions of leaders such as Vitthalbhai Patel in strengthening parliamentary traditions in the country.

An interactive session with Assembly Secretariat officials allowed participants to seek clarifications on legislative functioning, public administration, and democratic governance.

For many members of the delegation, the visit marked their first experience in the national capital, making the programme particularly memorable.