Kejriwal government witnessed 15% increase in GST collection

New Delhi: The Kejriwal Government received a 15% increase in GST collection. In comparison to the first quarter GST collection of Rs 6985.05 crores in fiscal year 2022-23, Delhi has collected Rs 8028.91 crores in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Finance Minister Atishi said during a press conference on Thursday, "The Kejriwal government has set an example of honesty for the entire country." With the unprecedented increase in GST collection, we have shown that if the intentions are good, governments would never run out of revenue." As a result, for governments that claim to be short on cash, the Kejriwal government proves that an honest government not only increases income but also offers decent schools, Mohalla clinics, and great hospitals to the people of Delhi.

She stated, the Delhi government's budget has continually grown since CM Arvind Kejriwal came into power in Delhi. The overall budget of Delhi in 2014-15 was Rs 30,000 crores. Without imposing any new taxes, the government quadrupled its budget to Rs 60,000 crores in 2020 in only five years. In addition, Delhi's budget has been enhanced to Rs 75,000 crores this year. This shows that if the government is honest, there will be no scarcity of finances. This is also evident in Delhi's GST collection.

She added that the GST collection in Delhi has continually grown. Looking at the GST figures, the GST collection in the first quarter of 2018-19, when GST was implemented, was Rs 4,419.71 crores. In 2019-20, it grew to 4,668.23 crores. Businesses were closed as a result of the lockdown in the first quarter of 2020-21, and collection dropped to Rs 2,474.78 crores. However, once the lockdown ended, GST collection improved and reached Rs 4,014.98 crores in the first quarter of 2021-22. In the previous fiscal year (2022-23), the first-quarter GST revenue was Rs 6,985.05 crores.I am glad to inform you that the GST collection in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-24 grew by 15% to Rs 8,028.91 crores.

Apart from that, CM Arvind Kejriwal lauded the achievement, saying, governments frequently claim that they do not have enough funds to build good schools and hospitals. However, our Delhi government has demonstrated that honest governance results in higher income. The first-quarter GST collection in Delhi grew by 15% over the previous year. This is how we will raise funds to develop additional schools, hospitals, and infrastructure for the people of Delhi.