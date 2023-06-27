Kejriwal is demanding Delhi's law and order in his hands to release Deputy CM: Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi: In Delhi yesterday, a robbery occurred in broad daylight near Pragati Maidan. This robbery continues to be discussed throughout the country following this incident, not only in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, lashed out at the central government, saying that if the law and order in Delhi is not being maintained by the centre, give it to us and we would make Delhi the safest city.Following this response, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi mocked CM Kejriwal, claiming that the peace and order situation in Delhi is excellent. The state of Punjab has the worst law and order status.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that Delhi has turned into Jungle Raj. Should there be such law and order in the country's capital? There is just one reason why the Central Government and the Lieutenant Governor have expended all of their efforts to halt the operation of the Delhi Government. If law and order is not being handled by you, then give it to us, we will make Delhi the safest city.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi responded to CM Kejriwal by saying that the law and order situation in Delhi is extremely excellent. The state of Punjab has the worst law and order status. Some of the accused in the Delhi riots are linked to the Aam Aadmi Party. Perhaps this is to get his deputy chief minister out of jail; Arvind Kejriwal wants the law and order to be in his hands.

On the contrary, Five people have been detained for robbing a delivery man and his associate at gunpoint in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel. This information was provided by a Delhi Police officer on Tuesday.CCTV video played an important part in this arrest.