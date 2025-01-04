Kejriwal launches counter-attack

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a scathing counter-attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling its governance as "Aapada" (disaster) earlier in the day. Kejriwal stated that the BJP was faced with three "Aapadas" as it has no CM face, narrative, issue for Delhi polls.

Kejriwal accused PM Modi of using his 43-minute speech to malign a democratically-elected govern-ment instead of addressing pressing issues. Taking a direct jab at the party, Kejriwal said, "The BJP is faced with three 'aapadas' as it has no CM face, narrative, issue for Delhi polls". He pointed out the dual governance structure in Delhi, where residents elect both a central and a state government, with the BJP controlling the Centre and AAP helming the state administration. Kejriwal highlighted the AAP’s achievements over the past decade, contrasting them with what he termed as the BJP’s lack of progress. He specifically criticised the Central government for failing to deliver on key promises. "In 2020, the Prime Minister promised homes for all in Delhi by 2022. However, in five years, only 4,700 houses have been built, while the city has 4 lakh slums. At this pace, their manifesto seems more like a 200-year plan than a five-year one," Kejriwal quipped.