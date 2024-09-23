Kejriwal poses 5 questions to RSS chief

New Delhi: In a new political strategy, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded answers from the RSS for PM Narendra Modi's actions, in an apparent bid to diminish his stature by implying that the parent Hindutva organisation was the master which should keep its child in control. "Has the son become so big now that he is showing an attitude to his mother?" Kejriwal said at a rally where he demanded five answers from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Kejriwal wanted to know if the RSS agreed with the BJP's politics of using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments, and inducting "corrupt" leaders into its fold.

In his first 'Janta ki Adalat' public meeting at Jantar Mantar following his resignation as Delhi chief minister, Kejriwal also asked Bhagwat if the BJP's rule on age of retirement would apply to Modi as it did for LK Advani. He questioned Bhagwat if he agreed with the BJP's politics of calling politicians "corrupt" and then inducting them into its fold. In another question, the AAP supremo asked Bhagwat how he felt when BJP president JP Nadda said his party did not need the RSS, which is the saffron party's ideological mentor. He further questioned if the RSS chief was satisfied with the BJP's current politics.

"The RSS and the BJP had made the rule that every leader would retire when they reached 75 years of age. Under this rule, senior leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalraj Mishra and others were retired. Now, (Home Minister) Amit Shah says this rule does not apply to Modi ji," Kejriwal said. "Do you agree with this fact that the rule that applied for Advani ji will not be applicable to Modi ji?" he asked Bhagwat.

Sisodia dubbed his relationship with Kejriwal as that of Lord Ram and Laxman and lashed at the BJP saying no "Ravan" can separate them.

Sisodia alleged the BJP wanted to separate him from Kejriwal but no "Ravan has the power to separate Laxman from Lord Ram". "As long as Arvind Kejriwal keeps fighting this battle as Ram against the Ravan of dictatorship, I will stand by his side as Laxman," he said.

The AAP leader stated that the ED had blocked all of my bank accounts during the investigation of the liquor scam.

"In 2002, when I was a journalist, I had bought a flat worth Rs 5 lakh, that too was taken away. I had Rs 10 lakh in my account, that too was taken away. I had to beg in front of people to pay my son's fees.I informed them that I needed to pay my son's expenses, and the ED had ceased my bank account.

"I was told that Arvind Kejriwal has framed me and I was told to take the name of Kejriwal in jail, I will be saved. Not only this, Sisodia alleged that he had received offers to join BJP.