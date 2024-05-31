Kejriwal Urges Unity Amid Severe Water Crisis In Delhi, Criticizes BJP For Political Stunts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern on Friday about the worsening water crisis in the capital and criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for politicizing the issue.



The entire country is experiencing an intense heatwave, leading to water and electricity shortages. Last year, Delhi's peak power demand was 7,438 MW, but this year it has increased to 8,302 MW. Despite this, Delhi is managing without power cuts, unlike other states, Kejriwal shared on the social platform X.

Highlighting the water crisis, Kejriwal noted taht the heatwave has significantly increased the demand for water. However, the supply from neighboring states has been reduced. This mismatch between high demand and limited supply is causing the shortage.

They must unite to address this issue. The BJP's protests against our government won't solve anything. He earnestly urge everyone to come together to help the people of Delhi rather than engage in political games. If the BJP could persuade its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide additional water to Delhi for a month, it would greatly benefit the city's residents, he added. “Working together, we can certainly alleviate this crisis.” He added.

Amid the severe water shortage, residents in many areas of Delhi are seen rushing with empty buckets to water tankers, with some even climbing onto the tankers to secure water. The Delhi government has introduced emergency measures, including banning the use of potable water for car washing and construction sites. Nevertheless, people in areas like Sanjay Camp in Chanakyapuri are still queuing up to fill water from tankers.

As soon as an NDMC tanker arrived, residents with pipes hurried towards it, with some climbing on top to fill their buckets. In Vivekananda Colony, children, men, and women were seen atop the water tanker.

Deepak Srivastava, a resident of Chanakyapuri, expressed the dire situation, “We need water to survive. Previously, six to seven tankers would come, but now there's only one, worsening the crisis.”

Janki, another local resident, accused political parties of focusing solely on elections rather than the people's needs. “Politicians come for votes but don't provide water. I've lived here for 30 years and have only seen water tankers. We need the next government to bring real development, like tap water,” she said.