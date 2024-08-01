Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions: ‘No proposal to resume quota for MPs’

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday ruled out any proposal to resume discretionary quota for the MPs for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

This information was shared by Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha by Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“The admission under some special provisions, including MP’s quota were granted over and above sanctioned strength of the student which was adversely affecting learning due to increased high pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) in classes. There is no proposal at present to resume the quota for MPs for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas,” Chaudhary said.

Under special provisions, the MPs had discretionary power to recommend the admission of 10 children to a Kendriya Vidyalaya. Even a district magistrate had powers to recommend 17 students under the sponsoring authority quota in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The MPs — 543 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha — could collectively recommend up to 7,880 admissions in a year under the quota. The quota was scrapped by the Centre in 2022.