Kerala actress assault case: Legal battle intensifies as appeals filed on both sides

The 2017 actress assault case entered a crucial phase on Wednesday as all three convicted accused approached the Kerala High Court seeking to overturn their convictions. The state government also prepared to challenge the acquittal of actor Dileep and three others.

The appeals come amid intensified police action against the circulation of videos revealing the survivor’s identity.

The second accused, Martin, in his appeal, argued that he was not present in the vehicle during the assault and that the only allegation against him was conspiracy with the prime accused, Pulsar Suni.

He contended that actor Dileep, the eighth accused, faced a similar charge but was acquitted by the trial court, and sought the same relief.

The other two convicts -- Pradeep and Vadival Saleem -- have also moved the High Court seeking to set aside their convictions. The court has directed the prosecution to file its response to the appeals within four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has given the go-ahead to file an appeal against the trial court verdict that acquitted actor Dileep and three other accused.

Official sources said the appeal would be filed soon after the High Court reopens following the Christmas recess, signalling the State’s intent to pursue the matter further.

In parallel, police have arrested three people for circulating a video released by Martin that disclosed the survivor’s identity. Thrissur City Police Commissioner Nakul Deshmukh said the accused included individuals who shared the video after receiving money.

The arrested persons, residents of Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, have been booked under non-bailable provisions. Investigators found that the derogatory and humiliating video was circulated commercially through multiple Facebook pages.

As part of the crackdown, police have taken down over 100 websites and identified the video being shared across more than 200 digital platforms. Further arrests are expected.

Police said strict action would continue against anyone involved in violating the privacy and dignity of survivors of sexual violence, even as the case moves into a decisive legal stage with appeals from both the convicts and the State now imminent.