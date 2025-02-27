Kerala Cabinet Approves Rehabilitation Plan For Wayanad Landslide Victims

The Kerala Cabinet has approved a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for families affected by landslides in Meppadi Grama Panchayat, Wayanad. The plan features a phased approach to resettlement and provides financial assistance for those who prefer not to live in the government-developed township.

Under Phase 2B of the rehabilitation strategy, authorities will prepare a draft list that includes only houses completely isolated within 50 meters of the designated no-go zone. According to the Wayanad District Collector's compilation, the number of disaster-affected families does not exceed 430. Families eligible for the Rs 15 lakh relocation assistance outside the government township will be excluded from this list.

For the first phase of rehabilitation, the government has decided to acquire only the Elstone Estate, which is located in the municipal area. Beneficiaries will receive 7 cents of land each, where new houses will be constructed. The cabinet also approved proposals addressing land tenure issues in the planned Wayanad Model Township.

The rehabilitation package includes several key provisions:

- Income limits will not be considered when allocating land to beneficiaries

- Housing units will be heritable but cannot be sold or transferred for twelve years

- Properties can be registered jointly in the names of both male and female household heads

- Case-by-case reviews for allowing beneficiaries to mortgage properties for loans before the 12-year restriction expires

Before relocating or receiving compensation, beneficiaries must salvage usable materials from their current homes, with Village Officers and Panchayat Secretaries overseeing this process. The government has allocated Rs 20 lakh as sponsorship for constructing each new house.

Additionally, the existing Rs 300 monthly allowance for disaster victims will continue, and affected families living in rented accommodations will receive Rs 1,000 monthly coupons for purchasing essential goods through Supplyco. These coupons, funded by CSR contributions, will be valid for two months each.

A State Empowered Committee will oversee the implementation of these rehabilitation measures to ensure effective execution of the approved plans.