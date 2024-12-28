Kerala CBI court convicts 14, including former CPI-M MLA in twin murder case of Congress leaders

A CBI court here on Saturday convicted 14 CPI-M workers, including a former party legislator, in the Periya twin murder case. The court exonerated 10 of the 24 accused initially charged by the CBI. The sentencing is scheduled for January 3.

The case pertains to the brutal murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh (19) and P.K. Sarath Lal (24) on February 17, 2019, in Periya, Kasaragod district. The victims were allegedly killed by CPI-M workers in a politically motivated attack.

According to the court, eight of the accused were directly involved in the murders, while six others played indirect roles. Among the convicted is former MLA and CPI-M district leader K.V. Kunhiraman, accused of forcibly removing the second accused from police custody.

Initially investigated by the Crime Branch, the case was handed over to the CBI after a plea was filed by the victims’ families in the High Court. The CBI concluded that the murders stemmed from a cycle of politically motivated attacks between CPI-M and Congress workers in the region.

Reacting to the verdict, Kasaragod Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan expressed mixed feelings. “We are not entirely satisfied with the judgment. The Kerala government, if it has any scruples, should resign. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration spent crores to protect the accused. This was a CPI-M-sponsored murder. We will seek legal advice on our next steps, as 10 accused have been acquitted,” he said.

Following the verdict, family members of the victims, along with Congress party members, visited the victims’ final resting places to offer prayers.

Vadakara Congress MP and Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil pointed to the involvement of CPI-M leaders at various levels in the crime. “The murders were carried out with the knowledge of the high and mighty within the party, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” said Parambil.

K.K. Rema, an independent legislator whose husband, T.P. Chandrasekharan, was also murdered by CPI-M workers, criticized the party’s attempts to protect the accused. “This verdict is another blow to the CPI-M, which spent massive sums on high-priced lawyers from Delhi to save the accused. Now, we await the punishment,” said Rema.