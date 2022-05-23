Kerala dowry death case : Hubby convicted for abetting suicide

Kollam (Kerala): A Kerala court on Monday convicted the husband of Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student who hanged herself in her marital home in June last year, for dowry death and abetting her suicide.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-1 Sujith K N also convicted the husband for the offence of dowry related harassment under the IPC and various provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) G Mohanraj told reporters outside the court.

The SPP said that the court is expected to pronounce the sentence on Tuesday after hearing arguments on behalf of the prosecution and the convict. He said that the prosecution would be seeking the maximum possible punishment for the convict -- S Kiran Kumar.

"This is a verdict against a social evil and not just against one person," the SPP said.

The offence of dowry death under section 304B of IPC carries a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum of life imprisonment. he offences of dowry harassment under Section 498A of IPC and abetment to suicide under Section 306 of IPC carry a maximum punishment of three years and 10 years jail term, respectively.

He said he did not have words to express his gratitude for the efforts of the prosecution and the investigating team.

Prior to leaving for the court, he had told reporters at his residence that the government appointed a very good investigating team to probe the case and a very good prosecutor.