Kerala HC seeks state’s response to PIL on 5 year old Bihari girl’s rape and murder

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the state government to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking the enforcement of labour laws and welfare measures for migrant workers in the state following the heinous rape and murder of the 5-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer.
Ashfaq Alam, also of Bihar and living near the victim’s house at Aluva near Kochi, has been arrested for the crime.
In the PIL, moved by an advocate and seeking payment of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the child, the court issued notice to the state.
The petitioner said that he was constrained to approach the court in light of the failure of the state government in enforcing the registration of migrant workers in the state as per the provisions of the Interstate Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service Act, 1979.
He also argued that the same was necessary in light of increasing crimes involving migrant workers.
The PIL has sought directions to the state to ensure registration of migrant workers and to establish an Institution in the nature of an employment exchange for all migrant workers linking it with social welfare measures.
The petitioner also contended that requisite steps have not been taken to ensure safe and hygienic living conditions for migrant workers or to ensure that they conduct themselves in a socially responsible manner despite a rise in crimes involving migrant workers.
"In most of the places, the employers/ contractors are dumping these workers into small quarters with limited to no facilities. The situations are ripe enough for any man from a different state to fearlessly involve in wrongful and unlawful activities,*" the PIL stated.
In this regard, the petitioner sought directions to the state authorities to conduct education and training sessions for migrant workers.
The court has posted the case for September 12.