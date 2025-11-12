Kerala HC upholds ban on chemical kumkum, shampoo sachets at Sabarimala

Kochi: With four days left for the annual two-month-long Sabarimala season to begin, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday reaffirmed its ban on the sale of chemically manufactured kumkum and shampoo sachets at Sabarimala, emphasising that the welfare of devotees and the protection of the hill shrine’s fragile ecosystem take precedence over commercial interests.

A division bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and Justice K.V. Jayakumar had first issued the directive last Friday, while hearing a suo motu case based on a report by the Special Commissioner on facilities for pilgrims during the upcoming Mandalam–Makaravilakku season beginning November 17.

The court noted that chemical-based kumkum used during the "pettathullal" ritual and the indiscriminate disposal of plastic shampoo sachets near streams such as Valiyathodu in Erumeli were causing serious pollution, as it ordered an express prohibition on the sale of these products at Pamba and Sannidhanam and directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to enforce the ban immediately.

It also asked the authorities to consider installing nets or check dams across streams to prevent waste accumulation.

When the matter came up again on Wednesday, the court refused to modify its order despite a plea from the stall holders in Sabarimala and Erumeli, who argued that the ban would cause heavy financial loss and disrupt long-standing temple traditions.

Dismissing their petition, the bench made it clear that "merely obtaining a license does not entitle anyone to sell chemically manufactured kumkum".

The court said naturally sourced, organic kumkum could be sold, provided vendors certify its authenticity.

"We are more concerned about the ecology of Sabarimala and the safety of devotees — not the commercial aspects of stall holders," the bench observed.

Citing Article 51A of the Constitution, the court reminded all citizens of their duty to protect the environment, noting that chemical kumkum contains toxic compounds such as lead oxide and mercury sulphide that can cause health hazards and aquatic contamination.