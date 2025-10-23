Kerala Karunya Plus KN-594 Lottery Result Today: First Prize ₹1 Crore Announced

The Kerala Lottery Department announced the Karunya Plus KN-594 results.

The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM on Thursday.

First Prize: ₹1 Crore — PU 539160

(30% tax will be cut)

Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh — PS 451533

Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh — PT 573797

Fourth Prize – ₹5,000:

0691, 0721, 0754, 1065, 1315, 1469, 2050, 2258, 3591, 3640, 4425, 4583, 4745, 5367, 6138, 6517, 6728, 7374, 7408

Fifth Prize – ₹2,000:

1387, 2504, 2993, 3487, 6090, 7692

Sixth Prize – ₹1,000:

0064, 0462, 0758, 0803, 0815, 1206, 1548, 1607, 1646, 2327, 3324, 3557, 3695, 4137, 4460, 5465, 5499, 5849, 6541, 7115, 7675, 8295, 8557, 8779, 9600