Live
- CM Siddaramaiah's son should stop making immature statements: K'taka Cong MLA
- Scindia meets FM Sitharaman to boost digital infra, regional connectivity
- On the occasion of the closing of the temple doors, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Shri Kedarnath Dham
- ECI wraps up two-day conference of CEOs; focusses on poll preparedness in Assam, TN, Kerala, Puducherry, Bengal
- Karke dekho, mereko mat bolna: Stump mic captures Rohit and Iyer's debate over call for single
- China Eastern Airlines resuming direct Delhi-Shanghai flights from Nov 9
- 2nd ODI: Short, Connolly fifties guide Australia to series-clinching win over India
- Procurement underway at Rs 2369 per quintal for common and Rs 2389 per quintal for Grade-A varieties
- SpiceJet Delhi-Patna flight returns mid-air due to technical issue
- TN announces free meals for sanitation workers
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-594 Lottery Result Today: First Prize ₹1 Crore Announced
Highlights
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-594 lottery results are out. The first prize of ₹1 crore goes to ticket number PU 539160. Check full list of winning numbers and prize details here.
The Kerala Lottery Department announced the Karunya Plus KN-594 results.
The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM on Thursday.
First Prize: ₹1 Crore — PU 539160
(30% tax will be cut)
Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh — PS 451533
Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh — PT 573797
Fourth Prize – ₹5,000:
0691, 0721, 0754, 1065, 1315, 1469, 2050, 2258, 3591, 3640, 4425, 4583, 4745, 5367, 6138, 6517, 6728, 7374, 7408
Fifth Prize – ₹2,000:
1387, 2504, 2993, 3487, 6090, 7692
Sixth Prize – ₹1,000:
0064, 0462, 0758, 0803, 0815, 1206, 1548, 1607, 1646, 2327, 3324, 3557, 3695, 4137, 4460, 5465, 5499, 5849, 6541, 7115, 7675, 8295, 8557, 8779, 9600
Next Story