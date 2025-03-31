  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Kerala Launches Comprehensive Strategy To Combat Youth Drug Abuse And Violence

Kerala Launches Comprehensive Strategy To Combat Youth Drug Abuse And Violence
x
Highlights

  • Kerala government launches comprehensive anti-drug initiative including dedicated think tank and anonymous reporting portal to combat rising narcotics use and youth violence.
  • With India's highest drug conviction rate at 98.19%, the state plans extensive awareness campaigns, support systems, and monitoring programs targeting vulnerable youth and key sectors.

Kerala's government is establishing a think tank to address increasing drug use and youth violence. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a new web portal for anonymous reporting of drug-related activities, complementing existing WhatsApp channels. An action plan will be finalized by mid-April.

During a meeting with stakeholders from various sectors, Vijayan emphasized collective action against prohibited substances, particularly chemical drugs. He highlighted Kerala's effective border control measures and impressive 98.19% conviction rate for drug offenses, far exceeding the national average of 78.1%.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns about digital content glorifying violence and noted that isolated children are especially vulnerable to drug dealers. The government plans a major awareness campaign in schools starting in June.

Recommendations from experts include forming vigilance committees, launching student support programs, establishing mentoring networks, monitoring tuition centers, conducting regular medical check-ups, addressing screen addiction, and creating psychological support systems. Special attention will be given to rehabilitating addicts and monitoring tourism sectors where drug activities may occur.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick