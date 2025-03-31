Live
Kerala Launches Comprehensive Strategy To Combat Youth Drug Abuse And Violence
- Kerala government launches comprehensive anti-drug initiative including dedicated think tank and anonymous reporting portal to combat rising narcotics use and youth violence.
- With India's highest drug conviction rate at 98.19%, the state plans extensive awareness campaigns, support systems, and monitoring programs targeting vulnerable youth and key sectors.
Kerala's government is establishing a think tank to address increasing drug use and youth violence. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a new web portal for anonymous reporting of drug-related activities, complementing existing WhatsApp channels. An action plan will be finalized by mid-April.
During a meeting with stakeholders from various sectors, Vijayan emphasized collective action against prohibited substances, particularly chemical drugs. He highlighted Kerala's effective border control measures and impressive 98.19% conviction rate for drug offenses, far exceeding the national average of 78.1%.
The Chief Minister expressed concerns about digital content glorifying violence and noted that isolated children are especially vulnerable to drug dealers. The government plans a major awareness campaign in schools starting in June.
Recommendations from experts include forming vigilance committees, launching student support programs, establishing mentoring networks, monitoring tuition centers, conducting regular medical check-ups, addressing screen addiction, and creating psychological support systems. Special attention will be given to rehabilitating addicts and monitoring tourism sectors where drug activities may occur.