Kerala Lottery Result Today: Suvarna Keralam SK-7 Winning Numbers Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize
Check the Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-7 lottery results for June 13, 2025. See full winner list, including ₹1 crore first prize, ₹30 lakh second prize, and more. Find out how to claim your prize.
The Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-7 draw was held today at 3 PM. The first prize winner will receive a cash prize of ₹1 crore. Below is the complete list of winning numbers and prize details for this draw.
First Prize (₹1 Crore):
Ticket Number: RL 493021 (Irinjalakuda)
Agent: R S Chandran
Agency No.: R 6859
Second Prize (₹30 Lakh):
Ticket Number: RF 605295 (Palakkad)
Agent: Beeran Sahib
Agency No.: P 2627
Third Prize (₹5 Lakh):
Ticket Number: RD 500525 (Malappuram)
Agent: Saidalvi
Agency No.: M 2018
Consolation Prize (₹5,000):
All tickets ending with the number 493021 under the series RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, RF, RG, RH, RJ, RK, RM have won the consolation prize.
Fourth Prize (₹5,000):
Winning tickets are those ending with any of the following numbers:
0125, 0633, 0751, 1510, 1850, 2605, 3632, 4041, 4554, 4921, 5337, 5466, 6074, 6114, 7564, 7616, 8064, 8589, 8804, 8932.
Fifth Prize (₹2,000) – 18 Winners:
0738, 1389, 6066, 7167, 7210, 9867, and others.
Sixth Prize (₹1,000) – 30 Winners:
0003, 1239, 1440, 1647, 2366, 2512, 2677, 2795, 2878, 3035, 3039, 3218, 3694, 4461, 4682, 4771, 5083, 5366, 5870, 6469, 6893, 6951, 7055, 7067, 7188, 7464, 7868, 8503, 8963, 9803.
Players are encouraged to check their tickets carefully. Winners should follow the official Kerala Lottery guidelines to claim their prizes.