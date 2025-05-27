Kerala Mother Arrested For Murdering 4-Year-Old Daughter By Throwing Her Into River

In a tragic incident in Ernakulam, Kerala, a 36-year-old woman named Sandhya was arrested for the alleged murder of her four-year-old daughter, Kalyani, after throwing her into a river. The arrest took place in Chengamanad, roughly 35 km north of Kochi, following Sandhya’s confession to the crime. The child’s body was discovered on the morning of May 20, 2025, after an intensive search operation in the river. An inquest was conducted at Angamaly Taluk Hospital, followed by a post-mortem at Kalamassery Medical College.

Police reports indicate that Sandhya picked up Kalyani from an Anganwadi in the Puthencruz–Mattakuzhy area, near her husband’s family home, on the evening prior to the incident. She then brought the child to her own home in Kurumassery, Chengamanad, which falls under Ernakulam’s rural jurisdiction. Sandhya later admitted to throwing Kalyani into the river from the Moozhikulam bridge, located about 5 km from her residence, along the route from her husband’s house. After undergoing a medical examination at Aluva Taluk Hospital, Sandhya was presented in court.

Initially, Sandhya provided inconsistent statements to her family about Kalyani’s whereabouts, raising suspicions. The police are now investigating further to uncover the motive behind the killing and to determine if others were involved. Kalyani was the daughter of Subhash, a resident of Mattakuzhy, a semi-rural area approximately 40-45 km east of Kochi.