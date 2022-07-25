Kerala Surpasses The National Average In ISC Exam Success Rates

In the Class XII Indian School Certificate exam administered by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, students from the Kerala state recorded a success rating of 99.96 percent. The overall pass rate for India was 99.38%.



Except for one student, all 2,764 test takers from the state's 69 affiliated schools qualified for admission to higher education. 1,263 males and 1,500 girls were included in this. With a success percentage of 100% in each category, 1,271 candidates from the OBC group, 51 candidates from the Scheduled Caste, and 3 candidates from the Scheduled Tribe passed the exam.



Seven students from the state earned a spot on the list of top students in India. Five additional students were included in the all-India third merit position, while two students from the state earned the all-India second merit place.

Students from Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, Shivani S Prabhu and Adhish Joseph Shinu, earned the second-best overall score in India by achieving 398/400. (English and best three subjects). Anagha M, a student from the same institution, received a score of 397/400 and was ranked third overall in India.

The ISC exam was given over two semesters because of the pandemic that occurred last year. The first semester grades for each topic were cut in half and combined with the second semester grades and practical/project grades to determine the final grade for each subject. Candidates can view the results by going to www.cisce.org, the council's website.

