Kerala temple celebrated ‘Nadayiruthal’ of lifelike mechanical elephant gifted by PETA India

Following Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple's compassionate pledge to never keep or hire live elephants or any other animals for rituals, festivities, or any other purpose, PETA India gifted an astonishing lifelike mechanical or "robotic" elephant, lovingly named Irinjadappilly Raman, who will now help conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner.

Many noted figures, such as astrologer Padmanabha Sharma, tantri Karumathra Vijayan, and Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple priest Sadeeshan Namboothiri, attended the "Nadayiruthal" (a ceremony to offer the elephants to gods) of Irinjadappilly Raman.

Award-winning Indian film actor Parvathy Thiruvothu sent her support to PETA India in presenting this innovative solution that will spare real elephants a life in which they are taken away from their families and forest homes, deprived of everything that is natural and important to them, and kept constantly chained, lame, and lonely.