Kerala Village Raises Rs. 40 Lakh To Reclaim Beloved 70-Year-Old Community Football Ground

In an inspiring display of community solidarity, residents of Chunangad village in Kerala's Palakkad district collectively gathered ₹40 lakh to repurchase a parcel of land that had served as their community football ground for more than seven decades.

The one-acre plot, previously owned by the Sangethathil family, had been a vital community space in Ottapalam for generations, hosting not only football matches but also temple festivals, Onam celebrations, and various community gatherings. When the family decided to distribute the property among its 54 heirs, the ground was fenced off and closed to public use, causing significant distress throughout the village.

Ramadas, a retired educator who chaired the public committee organized to acquire the ground, explained the community's approach: "When local protests emerged, some heirs refused to return the property to community use. We then approached a prominent resident, Padmanabhan Nair, requesting he purchase the plot with our agreement to buy it from him later. Though Padmanabhan later passed away, his elder son honored the arrangement, allowing us the time needed to raise funds."

The acquisition process faced numerous obstacles, including a six-month delay in registering the Shooters Club and Charitable Trust, which was formed specifically to facilitate the purchase. These complications severely hampered fundraising efforts. "After several unsuccessful fundraising attempts, we established a goal of collecting one lakh rupees per cent of land. Many people throughout the Ottapalam area contributed to this effort," Ramadas noted. "We're especially grateful to Abbas, the trust's managing trustee, who personally contributed ₹10 lakh when we encountered a funding shortfall."

To date, the community has successfully purchased 38 cents of the property, with procedures underway to acquire the remaining 12 cents. The committee intends to develop the entire area into a dedicated Sevens football ground—a popular football format in Kerala.

Children in the area expressed tremendous happiness about regaining access to their cherished playground. "We're thrilled to have our playground back. Everyone united and contributed around ₹40 lakhs for it," said one child, highlighting the emotional significance of the space for younger residents.

Villagers see this initiative as more than preserving a recreational space—it's also about safeguarding their youth. "Today's children increasingly face issues with substance abuse, often isolating themselves with mobile phones. Having children actively playing here morning and evening makes this ground a symbol of our resistance against drug abuse," explained several residents.

Kerala's profound connection to football is well-documented, with the state regularly making headlines for its passionate football culture. The collective effort in Chunangad adds another significant chapter to the state's enduring relationship with the sport, demonstrating how football serves not merely as a game but as a powerful catalyst for community identity, unity, and resilience.