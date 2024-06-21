Kerala will set up 10,000 new yoga clubs: Health Minister Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said that 10,000 new yoga clubs would be set up across the state during the year.

She said this while inaugurating the state-level celebrations held as part of Yoga Day, here.

“Last year 1,000 yoga clubs and 600 women-exclusive yoga clubs were set up across the state. Of the 10,000 new clubs that are planned, a good majority will be women-exclusive ones. Each club will have around 25 members. As a result, we expect 2.50 lakh people will be introduced to the benefits of yoga,” said George.

“Yoga makes people more energetic and more importantly it can prevent lifestyle diseases, an area where Kerala is facing problems. Through these clubs and propagation of yoga, people in Kerala will become healthier,” added George.

“Over the years our country has got huge recognition from across the globe for promoting yoga. On social media numerous other practices are being projected, but some of them have no scientific validation,” said George at the programme.