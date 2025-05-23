Kerala Woman Arrested For Killing 4-Year-Old Daughter By Throwing Her Into River

In a deeply disturbing case from Kerala, a 36-year-old woman named Sandhya has been arrested by Ernakulam police after she allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter, Kalyani, by throwing her into a river.

The incident occurred in the Chengamanad region, located about 35 kilometers north of Kochi. According to authorities, Sandhya picked up her daughter from an Anganwadi near her husband’s home in the Puthencruz–Mattakuzhy area on Monday evening. She then took the child to her residence in Kurumassery, which falls under Ernakulam rural limits.

Later, Sandhya confessed to throwing Kalyani into the river from the Moozhikulam bridge, situated approximately 5 kilometers from her home. Following an intensive search operation, the child’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning. The inquest took place at Angamaly Taluk Hospital, and the post-mortem was conducted at Kalamassery Medical College.

Initially, Sandhya gave conflicting accounts to family members about the child’s whereabouts, prompting suspicion. She was taken into custody and later produced in court after a medical examination at Aluva Taluk Hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the murder and whether others may have been involved. The victim, Kalyani, was the daughter of Subhash, a resident of Mattakuzhy, a semi-rural area located about 40–45 km east of Kochi.