Key India-Nepal meeting discusses ways to combat unauthorised trade

The India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) meeting on trade transit and cooperation to combat unauthorised trade in Kathmandu will further fortify the economic and commercial linkages between the two countries, it was announced on Sunday.

India continues to be the largest trade and investment partner for Nepal, significantly contributing to both Nepali imports and exports.

The IGC meeting on January 10-11, a bilateral mechanism aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties, carried out a comprehensive review of the whole gamut of bilateral trade and economic relationship, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“Both sides reviewed mutual market access issues, IPR and duty-related issues. The agenda also included discussions on the review of the Treaty of Transit and the Treaty of Trade, proposed amendments to existing agreements, the harmonisation of standards, and the synchronised development of trade infrastructure including the electrification of the Raxaul-Birgunj rail line,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian side informed that the request of Nepal for the supply of 200,000 metric tonnes (MT) wheat had been accepted while the Nepali delegation expressed its appreciation to the Indian side for its continued support in ensuring the supply of essential commodities to Nepal.

The Indian side agreed that as per prevailing regulations of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a maximum axle weight of 18.5 tonnes for two-axle vehicles and 28 tonnes for three-axle vehicles may also be applicable to Nepali vehicles with respect to the cargo-in-transit on Kakarbhitta (Nepal)-Banglabandha (Bangladesh) via Phulbari (India) route.

“In response to the Nepali side’s requests, the Indian side informed that Sal Seeds and Chayote have been included in the Plant Quarantine Order of India. The request for Jatamasi - Root extract; Sugandhkokila berry extracts; Sugandhwal Rhizome extract and Timur berry extracts into the list of Processed Items (Plant Products) has also been accepted,” according to the ministry.

The Indian side highlighted the problems faced in milk exports to Nepal. The Nepali side agreed to consider the request of the Indian side positively for milk products not adequately produced in Nepal such as whey and cheese.

The meeting welcomed bilateral initiatives aimed at reinforcing the seamless cross-border connectivity between India and Nepal including through the construction of new Integrated Check Posts and railway links.