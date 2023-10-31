Live
Kharge again chairs CEC meeting for Rajasthan
With less than a month left for the crucial Rajasthan assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday once again chaired the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) to finalise the rest of the 105 candidates.
Besides Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal, senior party leaders Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Screening Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara and many others participated in the meeting.
Party has named most of the sitting MLAs in its three lists.
The Congress has already announced 95 candidates out of 200 for Rajasthan. On October 26, party had named 19 candidates in its third list.
The Congress has earlier released two lists for Rajasthan with 33 and 43 candidates respectively on October 21 and 22.
Polling for the 200 member Rajasthan assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.
The Congress is eyeing for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state and also announced seven guarantees on Friday.