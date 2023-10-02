Kharge meets Maken, a day after appointing him as Congress treasurer

Live
Highlights
A day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior leader Ajay Maken as the party’s treasurer, he met the latter on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen the party and organisation.
New Delhi: A day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior leader Ajay Maken as the party’s treasurer, he met the latter on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen the party and organisation.
Kharge in a post on his WhatsApp channel said, “I met Ajay Maken, the newly appointed AICC Treasurer. We discussed ways to strengthen the party and organisation. I wish him a fruitful tenure ahead.”
Kharge appointed Maken, a former Union minister in the UPA government, as the party’s treasurer.
Maken replaced senior party leader Pawan Kumar Bansal as the treasurer of the party.
Maken had earlier served as the chief of the Delhi Congress and was also a minister in the Sheila Dikshit government in the national capital.
