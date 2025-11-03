Kharif 2025 Sees Record Urea Supply: Government Builds Strong Buffer for Rabi Season

New Delhi: In a major boost to agricultural productivity, the Department of Fertilizers (DoF) of the Centre has ensured robust nationwide availability of Urea during the Kharif 2025 season through strategic planning and coordinated logistics. The proactive measures have not only met the seasonal demand but also built a strong buffer for the upcoming Rabi 2025–26 season.

Against the projected requirement of 185.39 lakh metric tons (LMT) for Kharif 2025, the DoF ensured the availability of 230.53 LMT, significantly exceeding the actual sales of 193.20 LMT. This surplus reflects the government’s commitment to an uninterrupted fertilizer supply. Farmers consumed approximately 4.08 LMT more Urea than in Kharif 2024, indicating improved access and expanded cultivation due to favorable monsoon conditions.

To bridge the gap between domestic production and rising demand, the government ramped up imports. Between April and October 2025, India imported 58.62 LMT of agricultural-grade Urea—more than double the 24.76 LMT imported during the same period last year. This surge not only met Kharif needs but also helped build buffer stocks for Rabi. Urea stock rose from 48.64 LMT on October 1 to 68.85 LMT by October 31, marking a 20.21 LMT increase.

Domestic production also showed positive growth, with October 2025 output reaching 26.88 LMT, 1.05 LMT higher than the same month last year. From April to October, the average remained steady at nearly 25 LMT per month. Additionally, 17.5 LMT of imports are already lined up for November and December, with further global procurement planned.

To reduce import dependency, two new Urea plants are under execution. One at Namrup (Assam) and the other in Talcher (Odisha), each with an annual capacity of 12.7 LMT. Several other proposals are under review, aiming to strengthen India’s self-reliance in fertilizer production.

States have also adopted innovative tools to enhance distribution efficiency and curb misuse. In coordination with the Agriculture Department, officers have been instructed to monitor diversion, smuggling, hoarding, and excessive use of subsidized Urea. Many states have begun implementing digital tracking and vigilance mechanisms. It is to ensure transparency and timely support to farmers.