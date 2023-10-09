Khattar government has no solution to the stubble says AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar

New Delhi: Priyanka Kakkar, national chief spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party, held a press conference at the party headquarters on Monday. During this, while addressing she stated that Delhi has an educated and honest government that has been working tirelessly in the public's interest. It would not be wrong to claim that only the Delhi government appears to be active on environmental matters. Whether it's the Delhi government's tree plantation strategy, under which we will plant 53 lakh saplings this year, with 43 lakh already planted, or it's electric public transportation or private automobiles, under our EV policy, about 16.8% of private vehicles in Delhi are electric. As a result of our ongoing efforts, we received the State Leadership Award for our EV policy.

In regards to Delhi's pollution, she stated that air quality has improved by 8% since 2022. This improvement will have reached 31% by 2023. According to a report, with the exception of the COVID-19 era, Delhi's air quality has been the best in the last eight years.

While citing an Environment Ministry report, Kakkar said the pollution level in Delhi is improving, but we are not satisfied. Our government is working hard to reduce pollution levels in Delhi. This needs to be improved more.In reference to real-time pollution statistics, she stated,In terms of pollution, Meerut is ranked third, Valsad is ranked eighth, Alwar is ranked eleventh, Navsari is ranked thirteen, Hapur is ranked fourteen, Sonipat is ranked nineteenth, Karnal is ranked twenty-third, Surat is ranked twenty-fourth, Gandhi Nagar is ranked twenty-sixth, and Gorakhpur Shahan is ranked twenty-seventh. Delhi's name does not appear on the list of the most polluted cities.

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Khattar government of Haryana of failing to address stubble burning issues, leading to increased air pollution in Delhi. The party has called for Manohar Lal Khattar to resign from his position as Chief Minister, as the Khattar government has not provided any solutions to the stubble for the farmers. Till now, three times more stubble has been burned in Haryana compared to last year.