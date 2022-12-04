Khattar joins Gita Vaishvik Path programme as chief guest

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that 5159 years ago, Lord Krishna gave sermons about the importance of 'Karma' in Bhagavad Gita.

The shlokas of the holy book Bhagavad Gita recited on the holy land of Kurukshetra have been showing the path of knowledge and eternal peace to humanity since ages. This holy book has also taught us the essence of living life with peace and harmony.

As the chief guest, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal graced the occasion of Gita Vaishvik Path programme organised in the International Gita Mahotsav 2022 on Sunday under the aegis of Kurukshetra Development Board and Education Department.

On this occasion, 18,000 students from various schools of Kurukshetra recited 18 verses of 18 chapters of the holy book Bhagavad Gita. More than 75,000 students of government and private schools across Haryana and people from different countries virtually joined the programme. All of them recited shlokas of Bhagavad Gita for global peace.

Extending warm wishes on Geeta Jayanti and referring to Kurukshetra as the origin place of Bhagavad Gita, the Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal said that on this day Lord Krishna gave the teachings of the Gita thousands of years ago in Kurukshetra. Earlier this festival was celebrated only at the district level, but since 2016, this festival has been given the status of International Geeta Mahotsav. Gita Vaishvik Path is a unique programme of this festival. Efforts are being made continuously to preach the teachings of Bhagavad Gita to the entire world through this programme. Similarly, this year also the Gita Vaishvik Path was organized from Kurukshetra and people across the world virtually joined the programme sitting at their homes.

He said that this holy book is a source of inspiration for the youth.