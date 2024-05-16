Khattar takes on Cong youth leader Budhiraja

Karnal: Two months after the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana chief minister, the 70-year-old leader and former RSS ‘pracharak’ is preparing for another innings -- to enter the Lok Sabha for the first time. Though 19 candidates are in the fray from the Karnal parliamentary seat, the contest is mainly between Khattar and Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja (30).

Karnal is an agricultural-industrial district in the north-central part of Haryana and is also famous for its Basmati rice. It is said to have been founded by Raja Karna who was one of the main characters in the epic Mahabharata.

In October 2014, when the BJP came to power in Haryana on its own strength for the first time, Khattar, a first-time MLA from Karnal, was made the chief minister.

Nine-and-a-half years later, the party handpicked Khattar’s protege and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini to replace him as chief minister.

The change of guard by the ruling BJP in Haryana came as a big surprise, but

Khattar maintains the decision to replace him with Saini as the chief minister was not a sudden one and that he had suggested this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than a year ago.