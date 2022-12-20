Khattar takes stock of development projects

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took stock of two important development projects of Panchkula and directed the officials to complete the work at the earliest. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal also accompanied the Chief Minister.



The Chief Minister inspected the under-construction railway over bridge being built at Sector 19 at a cost of about Rs 30.54 crore. The officers concerned apprised the Chief Minister that most of the construction work of the bridge has been completed. Only the work of laying the slab is left, which will be completed in this month.

Manohar Lal directed the officials concerned to expedite the work so that this ROB can be dedicated to the public on the Republic Day. The officers concerned assured the Chief Minister that the said work will be completed by January 20, 2023.

The Chief Minister said that this ROB is a long pending demand of the Panchkula residents and upon its completion, the residents especially those living in Sector 19 will have better commuting facilities.