Khesari Lal Yadav Trails in Chhapra: Bihar Elections

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 2:57 PM IST
Khesari Lal Yadav Trails in Chhapra: Bihar Elections
Bhojpuri actor and first-time candidate Khesari Lal Yadav is trailing in the Chhapra seat. His party is also behind in most constituencies.

Khesari Lal Yadav is a Bhojpuri actor. This is his first election. He is contesting from the Chhapra seat. He is behind the BJP candidate, Chhoti Kumari.

His party is also not doing well. It has contested many seats but is leading in only a few.

Before the election, Khesari made a comment about the Ram Mandir. He said that a temple cannot help someone get a job and that education is important. Many people reacted to this.

On the first day of voting, he explained his statement. He said he did not want to hurt anyone’s religious beliefs. He said he only wanted to talk about the importance of education.

Khesari Lal Yadav electionChhapra seat resultKhesari Yadav trailingKhesari Lal Ram Mandir remarkBihar election trends

