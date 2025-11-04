‘KIIT Nanhipari’ Grand Finale from Dec 21-23

Bhubaneswar: The regional audition for the 25th edition of ‘KIIT Nanhipari–Little Miss India’ concluded here on Sunday. The audition, held on KIIT campus, saw enthusiastic participation from several contestants aged between 13 and 15 years from different parts of Odisha. The Grand Finale will be held from December 21 to 23.

The KIIT and KISS Founder, Achyuta Samanta, motivated the participants. The panel of judges included Ollywood stars Poonam Mishra and Suryamayee Mahapatra, Label Roshan head Roshan Sahu, eminent photographer Akhil Ranjan, Tripura Mishra and Bauri Raul. Core Committee members Malay Mahapatra and Shraddhanjali Nayak were also present.

The total prize money has been raised to Rs 56 lakh for the winners of ‘KIIT Nanhipari.’ The winner of the Nanhipari title will receive a cash award of Rs 10 lakh, along with 100 per cent fee waiver (up to Rs 18 lakh) if she pursues her studies at KIIT.

The first runners-up will be awarded Rs 5 lakh in cash and fee waiver of up to Rs 9 lakh at KIIT, while the second runners-up will receive Rs 3 lakh in cash and fee waiver of up to Rs 9 lakh.

In addition, special category titles such as Miss Rapunzel, Miss Photogenic, Miss Selfie (Most Liked on Facebook), Miss Fashion Girl, Miss Whiz Kid, Miss Cinderella, Miss Urvashi, Miss Catwalk, Miss Monalisa and Miss Active will each carry a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

Started in 2001 from Keonjhar, ‘KIIT Nanhipari’ competition has evolved into a prestigious national-level talent platform that celebrates the confidence, intelligence and grace of young girls across India.