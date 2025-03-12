Kim Kardashian Reveals Losing a Diamond at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian made a surprising revelation about her visit to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding, held in July 2024. The wedding, which lasted over seven months, saw a host of Bollywood and international celebrities, including Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian.

In an upcoming episode of the reality TV show Kardashian Sisters, Kim tearfully reveals that she lost a diamond earring during the wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In a new promo, Khloe tells Kim about the missing diamond, which sends Kim into a panic, fearing she’ll have to cover the cost of the lost jewelry. The moment becomes even more emotional when Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, is seen crying on the phone.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this episode, which showcases the drama surrounding Kim’s lost diamond. Social media has exploded with reactions, with many speculating about Khloe’s response to Kim’s panic. The episode will air on Hulu this Thursday.

This incident adds a bit of drama to an already star-studded wedding that included appearances from global celebrities like Rihanna and Justin Bieber.